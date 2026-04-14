Military levy has been extended for three years following end of martial law: Zelenskyy has signed law

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a draft law extending the military levy for a period of three years following the lifting of martial law in Ukraine.

The information was published on the parliament’s website, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

On April 7, the Verkhovna Rada adopted the government’s corresponding draft law in principle and in its entirety.

Military Levy

Currently, the military levy is set at 5% for individuals and 10% for sole proprietors in the first, second, and fourth groups, calculated based on one minimum wage.

For sole proprietors in the third group, excluding e-residents, it is set at 1% of income.

These provisions have been extended until the end of martial law and for three years following its conclusion.

The adoption of the draft law was a requirement of the IMF for receiving financing.

Watch more: "Feking, checking, ebaking": Poroshenko comments on his emotional speech in Rada on military levy. VIDEO