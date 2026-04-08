Ukraine’s fifth president and leader of European Solidarity, Petro Poroshenko, commented on his emotional speech in the Verkhovna Rada on April 7 before the vote on the bill concerning the extension of the military levy.

This was reported by the European Solidarity press service, Censor.NET informs.

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Poroshenko explains his emotional speech

The politician stressed that the military levy must go exclusively toward financing the Armed Forces of Ukraine and not be squandered on populist ideas.

"I was surprised yesterday by how my speech in the Verkhovna Rada, in which I named government programs for spending state budget funds, including military levy money, broke the internet," Poroshenko said.

"We insisted and succeeded in ensuring that military levy funds go to the brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. There are more than 200 of them here, and we cooperate with each of them," the fifth president said, pointing to a wall of patches from units supported by the Poroshenko Foundation. "If you do not spend money on the Armed Forces, then you, dishonorable authorities, will get ‘pitching,’ and ‘checking,’ and even full-on ‘e-bak,’" Poroshenko said.

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Background

Yesterday, on April 7, during discussion in the Verkhovna Rada of bill No. 15110 on the collection of the military levy, Poroshenko said that the European Solidarity faction, during a meeting with government officials, had insisted on the targeted use of this money exclusively for the needs of the Defense Forces.

"The problem is not the law, the problem is how the state approaches decision-making. The problem is trust, because this law was originally proposed by my government, during my term in office. But now they were trying to deceive you, because at first the law was called the military levy, but it was going to ‘feking,’ ‘checking,’ ‘ebaking,’ and other populist nonsense," Poroshenko said.

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