29 occupiers down: fighters from 71st SJB eliminated Russians who had emerged from gas pipeline. VIDEO
Soldiers from the 71st Separate Jaeger Brigade of the Airborne Assault Forces thwarted a brazen attempt by Russian occupiers to infiltrate the rear of Ukrainian positions. To move undetected, the enemy chose an unusual route and hoped to achieve the element of surprise. This was reported by Censor.NET.
According to a statement from the unit’s press service, a group of 29 invaders attempted to infiltrate the area using a gas pipeline. The occupiers reckoned that the difficult weather conditions and the nature of the terrain would help them pass unnoticed.
"29 invaders attempted to infiltrate the rear of our positions, using a gas pipeline and taking advantage of adverse weather conditions. However, thanks to coordinated efforts, the enemy’s movement was detected in time and stopped," the 71st Separate Jaeger Brigade stated.
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