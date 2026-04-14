Trump has called on Britain to resume oil production in North Sea

U.S. President Donald Trump has called on the United Kingdom to step up oil production in the North Sea amid rising energy prices.

According to Censor.NET, this is mentioned in his post on the social media platform Truth Social.

The American leader sharply criticized London's energy policy and stressed that Europe needs stable energy sources amid the tense international situation.

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Criticism of Britain's energy policy

Trump stated that the United Kingdom has significant potential in the North Sea but is not making proper use of it. According to him, this leads to a loss of economic opportunities and dependence on energy imports.

"Europe desperately needs energy... The UK needs to drill. It's absolutely crazy that they aren't doing it," Trump emphasized.

He also drew attention to the situation in Aberdeen, which is traditionally considered the hub of Scotland’s oil industry. In his view, the decline in production is having a negative impact on the region’s economy.

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The Reasons Behind the Energy Debate

Recently, the British government has increased the tax burden on oil and gas companies and restricted the issuance of new exploration licenses. These measures are driven by the government’s intention to transition to renewable energy sources.

At the same time, Norway continues to actively develop fields in the North Sea and remains one of the key suppliers of gas to Europe. Against this backdrop, Trump believes that London is losing its competitive edge.

Separately, the U.S. president once again criticized the expansion of wind energy, calling it inefficient and too expensive.