Russian forces struck port infrastructure in the Odesa region with drones: damage reported. PHOTOS

On the night of 15 April, the enemy once again attacked port infrastructure in the Odesa region using strike drones.

This was reported on Telegram by Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

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Fires broke out, damage has been reported

As noted, the strikes resulted in fires and damage to warehouse and administrative buildings.

"According to preliminary data, there are no casualties. The fires were quickly extinguished by rescue workers. An assessment of the damage and clean-up operations are ongoing," the statement reads.

See more: Enemy attacked centre of Dnipro: woman was injured, administrative building is on fire. VIDEO+PHOTOS

















The fires have already been extinguished

According to the State Emergency Service, rescue workers have swiftly extinguished all the fires.

See more: Russian forces attacked south of Odesa region with drones: civilian and port infrastructure damaged. PHOTOS