Traitor Malhin, who organized theft of 11,000 artifacts from Kherson Museum by ruscists, has been notified of suspicion, - SSU

The Security Service of Ukraine has gathered evidence against Andrii Malhin, a collaborator and the so-called director of the Central Museum of Tavrida in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the SSU press centre.

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Removal of artifacts from the Kherson Museum

As the investigation established, between November 1 and 2, 2022, the suspect organized the illegal removal of artifacts from the "O.O. Shovkunenko Kherson Regional Art Museum," which had been occupied at the time.

The looting of the cultural institution took place as ruscists fled the regional center due to a counteroffensive by the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to the case file, under Malhin’s leadership, Russian forces and their accomplices stole and transported 10,785 valuable items from the port city’s museum using freight vehicles.

The looted property was first transported to the left bank of the Kherson region and then to the territory of Crimea.

Read more: Russia looted over 1.7 million Ukrainian valuables from occupied territories: it is trading them on black market - Tochytskyi

What has been established so far?

According to the SSU, Malhin supported Russia’s armed aggression and the seizure of the Ukrainian peninsula as early as 2014. Even then, while heading the Central Museum of Tavrida in Crimea, he initiated and actively facilitated the "re-registration" of the state institution under Russian "legislation."

After the start of full-scale war, the perpetrator participated in the looting of cultural institutions seized by ruscists in the temporarily occupied part of Ukraine.

Suspicion

Based on the evidence gathered, investigators from the Security Service have notified the suspect in absentia of charges under Part 2 of Article 28 and Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (war crimes committed by a group of persons acting in concert).

The issue of placing the suspect on an international wanted list is currently being considered.

Comprehensive measures are ongoing to identify and bring his accomplices to justice.

Read more: Russia looted over 1.7 million Ukrainian valuables from occupied territories: it is trading them on black market - Tochytskyi

What preceded it?