Two Russian agents who carried out arson attacks in Dnipro and Odesa have been arrested, — SSU

The Security Service and the National Police have detained two more Russian agents who were responsible for arson attacks in various regions of Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the SSU.

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What is known about the arsonists?

The investigation revealed that both suspects are local residents who agreed to work for the enemy in exchange for money. However, instead of the promised "pay" from Russia, the detainees now face the prospect of life imprisonment.

For example, in Dnipro, an FSB agent was exposed for setting fire to an armored BTS-4 evacuation tractor that had arrived at a Ukrzaliznytsia station for onward transport to the front lines.

"The suspect also attempted to destroy a cellular base station using a flammable mixture in order to 'cut off' local subscribers from the network," the statement said.

In Odesa, a 25-year-old repeat offender who already had a criminal record for theft was charged after committing a new crime while on probation.

See more: Attack on Odesa: two dead, houses and nursery damaged. PHOTOS

According to the case file, the perpetrator tracked the vehicles of Ukrainian soldiers and then, under the direction of Russian intelligence agents, set the vehicles on fire.

"It has been established that the suspect's next task was to plan a terrorist attack in the port city. To this end, the Russians instructed him to construct a homemade explosive device with remote detonation capabilities," the SSU explained.

Arrest and charges

Law enforcement officers apprehended the suspect "hot on the trail" near his residence immediately after the first arson attack on a Defense Forces vehicle.

Both suspects have now been notified of the charges against them in connection with the crimes committed, under several articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Section 113(2) (sabotage committed under martial law);

Section 1 of Article 114-1 (obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other formations during a state of emergency);

Section 194(2) (intentional destruction or damage to property).

The detainees are being held without the possibility of bail. They face life imprisonment with forfeiture of property.