Zone of mandatory and forced evacuation expanded in Kupiansk district – RMA

The zone of mandatory and forced evacuation has been expanded in the Kupiansk district of Kharkiv region. The relevant decision was adopted during a meeting of the Regional Defense Council.

This was reported by Regional Military Administration (RMA) Head Oleh Syniehubov, Censor.NET reports.

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Which communities are affected

As noted, this concerns the evacuation of residents, as well as the forced evacuation of families with children from 12 settlements of the Shevchenkove community. In total, 756 people, including 74 children, must be moved from this area to safer locations.

A decision was also made on the mandatory evacuation, by force, of families with children from 11 settlements of the Velykyi Burluk community. These are 34 families raising 54 children.

Read more: Zone of forced evacuation of families with children expanded in Kupiansk district, - Syniehubov

Education

In addition, the issue of expanding the network of safe educational environments was considered. In areas where terrain features complicate the construction of full-scale bomb shelters with radiation protection functions, alternative solutions are being worked out.

Read more: Mandatory evacuation announced for 7 settlements in Kharkiv region