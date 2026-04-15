Enemy carried out 22 attacks in Pokrovsk direction, with 58 combat engagements across front in total – General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, the aggressor has attacked Defense Forces positions 58 times.

This is stated in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine’s frontline report as of 4 p.m. on April 15, Censor.NET reports.

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Russia’s strikes on Ukraine

Artillery shelling of border areas is ongoing. Today, the settlements of Tovstodubove, Bachivsk, Iskryskivshchyna, Yastrubshchyna, Atynske, Ryzhivka, Korenok, Budky, Volfyne, Neskuchne, Znob-Trubchevska and Prohres in the Sumy region came under fire. Bezdryk and Khomyne were hit by enemy airstrikes.

Situation in the north

In the North-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out two airstrikes, dropped four guided bombs, and launched 49 attacks on populated areas and our troops’ positions, including two with multiple launch rocket systems.

Situation in the Kharkiv region

In the South-Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy twice assaulted the positions of our units near the settlements of Starytsia and Vovchansk. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

Read more: Since start of day, enemy has attacked Defense Forces positions 40 times – General Staff

In the Kupiansk direction, our defenders repelled two enemy assaults toward Novoplatonivka.

Fighting in the east

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian troops repelled three attempts by the invaders to advance toward the settlements of Shyikivka, Novoserhiivka, and Lyman.

According to the General Staff, in the Sloviansk direction, the enemy did not conduct active operations since the beginning of the day.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked three times near the settlements of Minkivka, Nykyforivka, and toward Fedorivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out 11 attacks near Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, and toward Illinivka and Novopavlivka. Two combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 22 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance near the settlements of Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Hryshyne, Muravka, Novomykolaivka, Molodetske and Filiia, and toward the settlements of Novooleksandrivka, Bilytske and Ivanivka. Five combat engagements are still ongoing.

Read more: "Nebo-U" radar station in Crimea, "Tor-M1" air defense system in Luhansk region, and two radar stations in Belgorod region have been hit, - General Staff

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy launched two offensives near the settlement of Oleksandrohrad. The outskirts of Pidhavrylivka came under an airstrike.

Combat operations in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, there were nine occupier attacks near Huliaipole, Zaliznychne and Pryluky, and toward the settlements of Dobropillia, Huliaipilske and Staroukrainka. The enemy carried out airstrikes on the areas of Vozdvyzhivka, Charivne and Kopani.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy carried out an airstrike on the city of Orikhiv.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy carried out three unsuccessful attacks toward the Antonivskyi Bridge. One more combat engagement is currently ongoing.

In other directions, no significant changes in the situation have taken place so far. No enemy attempts to advance have been recorded.

Read more: Russian forces have intensified their offensive across entire front, - Syrskyi