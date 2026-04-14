Since start of day, enemy has attacked Defense Forces positions 40 times – General Staff

Since the start of the day on Tuesday, 14 April, Russian occupation forces have attacked Defense Forces positions 40 times.

This is stated in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine’s report as of 4:00 p.m., Censor.NET reports.

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Enemy shelling

Artillery shelling of border areas is ongoing. Today, the settlements of Tovstodubove, Bachiivsk, Iskryskivshchyna, Kysla Dubyna, Korenok, and Budky in Sumy Oblast, and Mykhalchyna-Sloboda in Chernihiv Oblast, came under fire. Bublikove, Novoivanivka and Pishchane were hit by enemy airstrikes.

The situation in the north

In the North Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 35 attacks on populated areas and our troops’ positions, seven of them using multiple launch rocket systems. In Sumy Oblast, our units conducted active operations and achieved success.

Fighting in Kharkiv Oblast

In the South Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy stormed our units’ positions three times near the settlements of Starytsia and Lyman.

In the Kupiansk direction, one combat engagement with the enemy is ongoing. The enemy is attacking toward Kurylivka.

Read more: "Nebo-U" radar station in Crimea, "Tor-M1" air defense system in Luhansk region, and two radar stations in Belgorod region have been hit, - General Staff

Fighting in the east

In the Lyman direction, since the start of the day, there have been five enemy assaults toward the settlements of Drobysheve and Dibrova, with three combat engagements still ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy attacked twice toward the settlements of Ozerne and Riznykivka. One combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy has not conducted active operations since the start of the day.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out six attacks near Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka and Sofiivka. One combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the start of the day, the occupiers have tried 11 times to push our troops from their positions near the settlements of Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Udachne and Molodetske, and toward Dorozhne and Serhiivka.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy advanced six times near the settlements of Oleksandrohrad, Vorone, Kalynivske and Zlahoda. The outskirts of the settlement of Ivanivka came under an airstrike.

Watch more: SCALP missiles strike enemy UAV storage site at Donetsk Airport – General Staff. VIDEO

The situation in the south

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy advanced six times near the settlements of Oleksandrohrad, Vorone, Kalynivske and Zlahoda. The outskirts of the settlement of Ivanivka came under an airstrike.

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces successfully repelled four enemy attacks near Huliaipole and toward Hirke. The enemy carried out airstrikes near the settlements of Novoukrainka, Shyroke, Novoselivka, Rivne, and Dolynka.

near Huliaipole and toward Hirke. The enemy carried out airstrikes near the settlements of Novoukrainka, Shyroke, Novoselivka, Rivne, and Dolynka. In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy carried out airstrikes near the settlements of Omelnyk, Novoivanivka, and Komyshuvakha.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy carried out one unsuccessful assault toward the Antonivskyi Bridge.

In other directions, no significant changes in the situation have occurred so far. No attempts by the enemy to advance have been recorded.

"Ukrainian troops are wearing down the enemy along the entire line of combat contact and in the rear," the General Staff added.

Read more: "What f#ck are you watching – F#ck ’em up!": 12 years ago near Sloviansk, Ukrainian troops first fought back against enemy