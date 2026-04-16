Authorities have constant desire to interfere in work of SAPO - Klymenko

The authorities have a constant desire to interfere in the work of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office.

This was stated by SAPO Head Oleksandr Klymenko in comments to journalists, according to Censor.NET.

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"There is a constant desire on the part of the authorities to interfere in our work… The Security Service is the main culprit—a body that is completely unaccountable to anyone and is involved in matters it has no business dealing with. Why are they interested in monitoring our experts? Why are they monitoring court decisions in our cases? What is going on? What do they need this for? Are they fulfilling some kind of duty this way?" he noted.

According to Klymenko, the work of the SAPO is constantly being monitored.

"This can involve obstructing expert examinations, pressure on experts by unknown individuals, plus monitoring the results of our work—they gather information on experts, threaten them and their relatives, for example, with mobilization. After that, these experts refuse to conduct examinations. We are looking for others… This is a huge problem. That is precisely why we are stating that we need an independent expert institution—one that is independent from us as well. That is, one that is generally independent of all agencies," the head of the SAPO explained.

Speaking about the pressure on SAPO prosecutors, he noted: "This particularly applies to those prosecutors involved in the most sensitive cases, such as the Chernyshov case and other high-profile cases. There are constant attempts to hack accounts, email, and so on."

Read more: I often hear question: "Where is suspicion against Yermak?" — Klymenko, head of SAPO. VIDEO