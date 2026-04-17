Traffic across Pechenihy Reservoir dam has been suspended

Vehicle traffic across the dam of the Pechenihy Reservoir in the Kharkiv region has been temporarily suspended.

This was announced on television by Petro Tokar, head of the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Kharkiv region, reports Censor.NET, citing "Ukrinform".

Read more on our Telegram channel

Traffic suspended

"It was recorded on site that the strikes hit the area adjacent to the hydraulic structure, causing partial damage to the road surface. Traffic on this hydraulic structure is currently temporarily suspended; we are only allowing specialised vehicles through. The hydraulic structure requires inspection by relevant specialists," said Tokar.

People are currently forced to use alternative routes, particularly to reach the Velykyi Burluk community in the Kupiansk district.

"Before the Russian attacks, this road significantly shortened the journey to the Velykyi Burluk community. Following the strikes, the logistics routes have changed somewhat, and people are taking a detour," said Tokar.

He noted that this is not the first time the Russians have attacked the dam; in fact, they have done so twice since the start of the year up to April. And last year, they struck five times.

"Presumably, with the aim of causing an uncontrolled water leak," said the law enforcement officer.

According to him, bomb disposal experts examined the debris and determined that in the attack on 14 April, the enemy used a standardised multi-purpose gliding munition – the UMPB-5.

Read more: Six Russian KABs attacked Pechenihy Dam in Kharkiv region

What happened beforehand?

As a reminder, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Syniehubov, stated that the Russians had struck the Pechenihy dam with KABs.

The 16th Army Corps stated that the Pechenihy Reservoir dam in the Kharkiv region remained undamaged despite the KAB strikes.

Read more: Russians missed Pechenihy dam with KABs, it is not damaged – 16th Army Corps of AFU. VIDEO