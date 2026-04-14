Six Russian KABs attacked Pechenihy Dam in Kharkiv region

Today, April 14, 2026, the occupiers launched six guided aerial bombs at the Pechenihy Dam in the Chuhuiv District of Kharkiv Oblast.

This was reported by Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv RMA, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

The Regional Military Administration reminded that this is one of the largest reservoirs in the region and a critically important facility.

"Almost simultaneously, the enemy launched a combined attack on Kharkiv using ‘Molniya’ UAVs and ‘shaheds,'" the regional governor reported.

All emergency services—including emergency medical services, the National Police, and State Emergency Service units—are on the ground and are swiftly addressing the aftermath.

See more: In Kharkiv, drone struck high-rise building: woman injured (updated). PHOTOS

No further information is available at this time.

What led up to this?

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that on the morning of April 14, the enemy attacked Kharkiv with drones. A drone struck one of the high-rise buildings in the city’s Shevchenkivskyi district. A 44-year-old woman was injured. She reported experiencing an acute stress reaction.

Later, it became known that there had been new strikes on the city.

Read more: Kharkiv and over 20 settlements in region have come under attack by Russian Federation: one person has been killed and 20 injured. PHOTOS