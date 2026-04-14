Kharkiv and over 20 settlements in region have come under attack by Russian Federation: one person has been killed and 20 injured. PHOTOS

Over the past 24 hours, on 13 April 2026, the city of Kharkiv and 23 settlements in the Kharkiv region came under enemy attack.

This was reported on Telegram by Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv RMA, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

There are casualties and injuries

As noted, one person was killed and 20 people were injured as a result of the shelling.

In the village of Riasne, Zolochiv community, a 51-year-old and a 72-year-old woman were injured; in the village of Pysarivka, Zolochiv community, a 32-year-old man was injured; in the city of Derhachi, men aged 61, 62, 69, 48 and 45 were injured; in the village of Zabrody, Bohodukhiv community, a 78-year-old and a 75-year-old woman suffered acute stress reactions, and a 73-year-old man was injured; in the village of Velykyi Burluk, a 74-year-old woman died, and women aged 63 and 57 and a 67-year-old man were injured; in the village of Staryi Saltiv, a 33-year-old woman suffered an acute stress reaction; in the city of Bohodukhiv, women aged 79, 68 and 74, and a 77-year-old man were injured; in the city of Kharkiv, a 44-year-old woman suffered an acute stress reaction.

Read more: Russian forces struck Velykyi Burluk in Kharkiv region: one person has died, others have been injured. PHOTOS

Medical staff also treated a 71-year-old man who was injured on 12 April as a result of shelling in the village of Nechvolodivka, Kupiansk community, and a 46-year-old man and a 73-year-old woman who were wounded on 12 April in the city of Kupiansk.

The enemy attacked the Shevchenkivskyi and Saltivskyi districts of Kharkiv with UAVs.













What weapons did the occupiers use against the Kharkiv region?

According to the Regional Military Administration, the enemy actively used various types of weaponry in the Kharkiv region:

1 missile;

3 KABs;

18 "Geran-2" UAVs;

7 "Molniya" UAVs;

2 FPV drones;

21 UAVs (type to be confirmed).

See more: In Kharkiv, drone struck high-rise building: woman injured (updated). PHOTOS

Consequences

Civilian infrastructure was damaged and destroyed as a result of enemy shelling:

in Kharkiv, an apartment block was damaged;

In the Bohodukhiv district, 4 private houses (village of Riasne), an ambulance, an outbuilding (village of Tsapivka), 12 private houses, 6 outbuildings, 7 cars (city of Bohodukhiv), 3 private houses, 3 outbuildings (village of Zabrody), a private house, two outbuildings (village of Klynova-Novoselivka), two apartment blocks (village of Ivashky), a farm (village of Zariabynka);

in the Kupiansk district, a private house and 2 outbuildings (village of Ploske), 5 private houses, a car (village of Velykyi Burluk), a civilian enterprise (village of Prykolotne), 3 garages, 2 cars (village of Shevchenkove) were damaged;

in the Kharkiv district, a private house (village of Kozacha Lopan), 4 lorries, 2 trailers (city of Derhachi), and a civilian enterprise (city of Merefa) were damaged;

in the Lozova district, railway infrastructure was damaged (city of Lozova);

in the Chuhuiv district, a civilian enterprise (Malyniivka village) and a petrol station (Staryi Saltiv village) were damaged.





