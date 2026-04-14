Russians missed Pechenihy dam with KABs, it is not damaged – 16th Army Corps of AFU. VIDEO

The dam of the Pechenihy reservoir in the Kharkiv region remained undamaged despite KAB strikes.

This was reported by the 16th Army Corps of the AFU, Censor.NET reports

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What is known?

The corps released a video of the strike being circulated by the Russian military.

According to the military, the Russians launched 6 KABs: four of them hit the ground near the hydraulic structures, and two more hit the water.

"The timing of the attack demonstrates the particular cynicism of the occupiers. The enemy is trying to take advantage of the moment when, due to the spring flood, the maximum volume of water has accumulated in the reservoir. Destroying the dam right now, during the 'high water' period, would have led to catastrophic consequences for communities downstream, causing large-scale flooding and an environmental disaster," the report reads.

Russian disinformation

At the same time, Russians began spreading fakes about damage to the dam and an alleged emergency water release on social media.

Read more: Kharkiv and over 20 settlements in region have come under attack by Russian Federation: one person has been killed and 20 injured. PHOTOS

Condition of the dam

According to the 16th Corps of the AFU, the dam was not damaged.

"Water release is taking place in a planned, controlled manner.

The situation is being fully monitored. Given the experience of previous treacherous attacks, rapid response plans for any force majeure circumstances have been developed in advance," they added.

Background

As a reminder, Head of the RMA Synehubov stated that Russians struck the Pechenihy dam with KABs.

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