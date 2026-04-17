Bihus.Info has uncovered "secret" deputy director of SBI, Pekar, who earns salary in millions and owns expensive assets. VIDEO

Journalists have discovered that Oleksii Sukhachov, director of the State Bureau of Investigations, has another deputy, Rostyslav Pekar, about whom no public information has been available until now. He earns over 3 million hryvnias a year and drives a new official Toyota Prado worth approximately 60,000 dollars.

This is reported in an investigation by Bihus.Info, according to Censor.NET.

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The "secret" deputy

Journalists note that Rostyslav Pekar’s name is missing from the SBI’s official website.

According to Bihus.Info sources, Pekar became deputy director to SBI head Oleksii Sukhachov in 2025. Although appointment to such a post requires an open competition, there is no information about one having taken place. Moreover, there are no mentions of Pekar as a deputy – neither in declarations, nor on the Bureau’s website or in its reports, nor even on Google.

At the same time, as journalists note, such a lack of visibility does not prevent the deputy director from receiving a salary of over 3 million hryvnias a year and using a new official Toyota Prado worth approximately 60,000 dollars.

Before Pekar joined the SBI in 2021, he served for 20 years in the tax police. In four years at the Bureau, according to Bihus.Info sources, he rose from the rank of an operational officer to deputy director.

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The Pekar family’s financial status

Journalists were interested not only in Pekar’s rapid career rise, but also in the improvement in his family’s financial situation and the expansion of their business, which occurred in parallel with his career.

For example, the income of the company owned by Pekar’s wife, Anna, began to rise sharply after she appeared in the official’s declaration in 2017. At that time, Pekar held the position of head of the operational department of the Kyiv district tax inspectorate. A few years after Pekar moved to the State Bureau of Investigation, his wife launched her own line of skincare products, and in 2024 she registered a company in Poland.

In 2017, the woman invested in a flat in the upmarket ‘A52’ residential complex in the centre of the capital and in a prime plot of land near Kyiv.

The following year, Pekar’s wife invested in a 160-square-metre office in the capital, and soon after, in 2019, became the owner of a house in the upmarket cottage community of "Zoloche". In total, the woman purchased property worth at least $300,000 during her first few years with Pekar, journalists note.

Pekar’s father and mother-in-law also own expensive property. In 2017, Narian Pekar, the father of the SBI official, bought commercial premises in Kharkiv for approximately $180,000. Pekar’s mother-in-law, meanwhile, became the owner of 100 square metres of commercial space in the expensive capital city residential complex "Einstein Concept House" in 2020.

The property is estimated to have cost her around 5 million hryvnias. However, journalists were unable to find any explanation for the origin of the funds used by Pekar’s relatives for these expensive purchases. Pekar himself refused to comment on the sources of the funds used for the property in question.

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A possible explanation for the ‘secrecy’

In addition to the coincidences between Pekar’s career progression, his relatives’ expensive property purchases and the expansion of his wife’s business, journalists have uncovered a number of other circumstances that may explain why Pekar’s activities at the SBI remain so "secretive".

According to sources at Bihus.Info, after Pekar joined the SBI, a supplier approached the Bureau and began entering into "secret" contracts with the agency. Under these contracts, companies could have paid out approximately 50 million hryvnias. It is known that the company specialises in cybersecurity. At the same time, according to journalists, prior to his appointment as deputy director, Pekar headed the Main Operational and Technical Directorate – a department whose remit directly overlaps with the company’s area of activity. It has also been established that its director, like Pekar himself, previously served in the tax police.

Following the publication of the investigation, Pekar responded to an enquiry by stating that he maintains no non-work-related or friendly relations with the director of this company. Pekar also claims that his official duties do not include participation in procurement procedures.

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