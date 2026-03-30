Family of Rivne NPP director Tkach, figure in Mindich tapes, acquired elite real estate and car fleet – Bihus.Info. VIDEO

The family of Taras Tkach, head of the Rivne Nuclear Power Plant, who appears in the tapes from Operation Midas, built a mansion near Kyiv, invested in a penthouse in a newly built residential complex in the capital, and assembled a car collection, including a BMW X7 worth around $150,000.

This is reported in an investigation by Bihus.Info, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

A figure in the "Mindich tapes."

Taras Tkach has worked his entire career within the NNEGC "Energoatom" structure. He started out in Enerhodar at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, headed the executive directorate for production and repairs from 2017 to 2025, and has been in charge of Rivne Nuclear Power Plant since September last year.

Journalists note that Tkach’s name appears in wiretaps from the "Midas" case. The appointment of "Tkach at Rivne" is discussed in particular by suspects Ihor Myroniuk (former adviser to Energy Minister Halushchenko, ed.) and Dmytro Basov (former head of security at "Energoatom", ed.).

Read more: Wife of "Servant of People" Koriavchenkova justified his fictitious business trip: "We were treating our dog in Spain"

Assets

According to the registers, the only property registered in Tkach's own name is an old privatized apartment in Pozniaky, a used Mitsubishi Outlander, and a land plot in the village of Khodosivka near Kyiv.

However, journalists found that the plot is located in the elite Obrii Family Club cottage community and that a mansion has long since been built there.

Bihus.Info notes that there is no information about the mansion in the register, so its exact size and value are unknown.

At the same time, in 2020, when the official bought the plot, the developer's prices started at UAH 11 million for a house ($400,000 at the current exchange rate).

"To afford such a sum, Tkach and his wife would have had to spend every last penny of all their income over four years. At the same time, according to the investigation, it was precisely at the turn of 2020-2021 that events began unfolding at Energoatom that would later form the basis of the Midas case," the investigators note.

Tkach has not filed asset declarations for many years. In response to journalists' inquiry, he said he does not know the exact size of the house and supposedly also did not keep track of how much money had been spent on it, because the work was paid for in stages and as needed. According to the official, the house has not been commissioned for several reasons: the land is under arrest due to criminal proceedings over the development, and the house itself is allegedly still unfinished.

At the same time, as journalists note, the house looks not only finished but lived in. Moreover, photos and videos on the developer's social media suggest it may have been completed as early as 2023-2024. By that period, both the facade and the landscaping had already been completed, the sports ground was finished, and the curtains were already hanging in the windows.

Watch more: UAH 9 instead of 10 million: top SBI official Buznytskyi gets apartment from SSU in central Kyiv almost for free – media. VIDEO

Penthouse and car

In addition, between 2022 and 2025, Tkach’s parents were registered as owners of property in the capital’s "Time" residential complex – a 160 sq m flat (presumably a two-storey penthouse) and two parking spaces. The apartment was sold literally a few weeks before NABU and SAPO went public with the Midas case, Bihus.Info notes.

Expensive cars were also registered in the official's mother's name. In 2021, it was a BMW X6, and in 2025 it was replaced with a BMW X7 xDrive40d, the prices of which Tkach's mother supposedly does not remember.

At the same time, according to archived sale listings, the market value of the first car was about $80,000, while the second was already worth more than $140,000. According to journalists' sources, Tkach used the latter to travel abroad this year.

Watch more: Cottages in Bukovel and estate near Kyiv: families of three Kyiv-based Cyber Police operatives acquired property worth millions of dollars – Bihus.Info. VIDEO

What did Tkach say?

In a comment to journalists, Tkach stated that all his parents’ property was purchased by his parents themselves; moreover, the estate in Khodosivka was allegedly being built jointly, using the entire family’s savings.

In particular, according to him, after retiring, his parents worked on the construction of a nuclear power plant in India, where his father was deputy chief engineer of the plant and earned a high income. As proof, Tkach provided journalists with his father’s tax document showing his salary under an annual contract.

Journalists calculated that such an income level fully accounts for his parents’ personal assets – upon returning from India, they purchased a new private house in Boryspil, invested in a new residential complex there, and also bought a new Suzuki car.

However, as noted by Bihus.Info, it is unlikely that they could have covered the rest of the investments, including all the construction work and the vehicle fleet.

Watch more: Family of head of Odesa Regional Prosecutor’s Office, Svatok, purchased two apartments and Range Rover at half price, - Bihus.Info. VIDEO