Wife of "Servant of People" Koriavchenkova justified his fictitious business trip: "We were treating our dog in Spain"

Photo: фб-сторінка Юрія Корявченкова

Tetiana Koriavchenkova, the wife of Yurii Koriavchenkov, a member of parliament for the "Servant of the People" party, has expressed outrage at an investigation by "Ukrainska Pravda" into her family's life in Spain.

She wrote about this on Facebook a week before the investigative report was published, according to Censor.NET.

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Koriavchenkova described the meeting with the journalists as "unexpected".

"I wouldn’t say it was pleasant, but it did bring something new and unusual to my quiet, peaceful life," wrote the MP’s wife.

On the property

According to her, investigator Mykhailo Tkach "caught" her husband near their home to ask him a series of questions, including about the flat in Spain.

Koriavchenkova claims she bought the flat on a mortgage.

"Do we really live in this building and did we buy a flat in this building? Yes, we do live in this building and I bought this flat on credit (in instalments) last year. So I still have two years left to pay for it. How much did it cost? 150,000 euros," she wrote.

The MP’s wife added that the information about the property is not being concealed and will be included in her husband’s declaration.

"We’re not hiding the fact that I bought the flat; everyone will find out about it after 31 March 2026. By that time, Yura must submit his declaration, and this flat will be listed there, along with the price and terms of purchase: the instalment plan, payment dates and amounts," wrote Koriavchenkova.

On her husband’s stay abroad

She also commented on her husband’s trips outside Ukraine.

"Yura’s stays outside Ukraine – make an official enquiry and you will be given an answer – where, when, for how long and on what grounds," she stated.

Furthermore, Koriavchenkova suggested that journalists might have tracked her and her husband down thanks to "an informant who has access to their private data".

"And you know how it turns out they found us? Because they were waiting at a completely different address, where we used to live. As I understand it, this address was provided to them by an informant who has access to our private data. By the car! It’s very distinctive in the city where we live: big, white and with the number plate 0095! They spotted it by chance and followed it! And we weren’t even hiding. I’ve had the car since 2013, I like the colour, and I never change the number plate on principle," she wrote.

Read more: "Servant of People" Koriavchenkov went on holiday to Spain, where his wife bought a flat, - media. VIDEO

What led up to this?

It should be recalled that journalists from "UP" discovered that "Servant of the People" MP Yurii Koriavchenkov had travelled to Spain several times in recent months. His wife owns a flat there.

According to media reports, the Verkhovna Rada has classified information regarding "Servant of the People" MP Koriavchenkov’s trips abroad.

Read more: "Servant of People" MP Koryavchenko has been summoned for questioning by NABU, — media