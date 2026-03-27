"Servant of People" Koriavchenkov went on holiday to Spain, where his wife bought a flat, - media. VIDEO

Yurii Koriavchenkov, a member of parliament for the "Servant of the People" party, has travelled to Spain several times in recent months. His wife owns a flat there.

This is reported in an article by UP, as relayed by Censor.NET.

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What is known?

Sources told the publication that Koriavchenkov left Ukraine on 14 March.

It emerged that the MP had travelled to Spain.

Journalists later found his car. He likely went to visit his wife.

"Sources claim that both the MP’s family and Koriavchenkov himself can often be seen on the grounds of a gated complex. However, the MP’s wife usually wears either sunglasses or a hood," says Tkach.

UP managed to capture footage of the MP’s car arriving in the town of Blanes.

Read more: NABU exposed group of people’s deputies who received bribes for voting in Verkhovna Rada, searches are underway at Kisel’s house

Conversation with Koriavchenkov

Mykhailo Tkach spoke to the MP on one of the streets. He said he was on a week’s holiday at his own expense.

According to him, he was in Spain on a business trip in February.

Koriavchenkov noted that his wife had bought a flat in Spain, which he would subsequently declare. He knows nothing about the cost.

Previously, the MP’s wife had been his assistant.

Koriavchenkov’s wife said that they had taken out a mortgage on the flat, which costs €150,000.

Read more: Family of Lviv BES officer Mud has become millionaires – media. VIDEO

What does NABU say about the case?

When asked whether he had been questioned by NABU in the case involving MP Kisel.

"I think it’s best to ask NABU about that. I can’t say anything," said Koriavchenkov.

Property

An apartment of almost 90 square metres was purchased on an instalment plan by the MP’s wife last year.

Trips abroad

According to UP sources, Koriavchenkov travelled to Spain to visit his family at the end of 2025, just as NABU and the SAPO were announcing suspicions against MPs regarding cash payments in envelopes. In February 2026, Koriavchenkov travelled to visit his family again, and the MP also visited Spain in March.

Read more: Chernyshov built cottage estate in Kozyn during war. NABU conducted dozens of searches – media. VIDEO

What led up to this?

Earlier, the media reported that "Servant of the People" MP Yurii Koriavchenkov had been summoned for questioning by NABU in a case concerning bribes paid to MPs in exchange for votes.

Read more: How is former deputy head of Presidential Administration and NABU case figure Rostyslav Shurma living in Europe? - Media. VIDEO