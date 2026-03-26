Mother-in-law of Shevchyshen, National Police official close to Tatarov, bought luxury property in Kyiv, whilst wife promoted fraudulent scheme, - media

The mother-in-law of Artem Shevchyshen, deputy head of the National Police’s Main Investigation Department, owns a flat in one of Kyiv’s most expensive residential complexes, valued at at least $430,000. The official’s wife, meanwhile, earns a high income, the source of which raises questions, and in the past promoted a project with characteristics of a pyramid scheme.

This is reported in an investigation by hromadske, as reported by Censor.NET.

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Links to Tatarov

The publication names Colonel Artem Shevchyshyn as a close associate of Oleh Tatarov, Deputy Head of the President’s Office. The latter is considered the overseer of Ukraine’s law enforcement system.

In particular, "Schemes" previously noted that Shevchyshen and Tatarov are fellow countrymen, both born in the Novoukrainskyi district of the Kirovohrad region. It was under Tatarov’s supervision that the colonel defended his master’s and doctoral theses.

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Shevchyshyn’s mother-in-law’s luxury property

In November 2019, Shevchyshyn’s mother-in-law, Nataliia Sporysh, purchased a flat of almost 110 square metres in "Tetris Hall". Currently, refurbished flats of this size in the complex are selling for at least $800,000.

Photo: Tetris Hall residential complex / hromadske







Looking back to November 2019, a square metre in ‘Tetris Hall’ cost at least $3,500 at the time. This means the minimum price of an apartment like Shevchyshen’s mother-in-law’s could have been around $380,000 – over 9 million hryvnias at the exchange rate at the time of purchase.

In December 2019, Nataliia Sporysh purchased a parking space in this residential complex. Prices for parking spaces in ‘Tetris Hall’ were then around $50,000–$55,000. The total market value of the property purchased by the police officer’s mother-in-law could be at least $430,000.

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Photo: Property prices at the Tetris Hall residential complex







The publication notes that Shevchyshen’s mother-in-law is now 56 years old. She does not own a business and is not an entrepreneur. Journalists discovered that a woman with that name previously worked as a teacher at the Pavlo Chubynskyi Lyceum in Boryspil.

The lyceum later reported that she taught Ukrainian language and literature, but resigned before the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. So where the official’s mother-in-law got the money for such a property remains unknown.

The colonel’s declaration for 2018–2024 stated that he and his wife Kateryna live in his mother-in-law’s flat on the left bank of Kyiv. However, hromadske established that the police officer’s wife is occasionally seen at ‘Tetris Hall’.

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The secret to the colonel’s wife’s financial success and her ‘crypto’ schemes

The colonel’s wife, Kateryna Shevchyshena, previously worked as an investigator, then obtained a lawyer’s licence, and in April 2023 registered as a sole trader. Her main area of activity is listed as medical practice, with the provision of information services among her additional activities.

According to the colonel’s declaration, from April 2023 to the end of 2024, his wife earned 8.3 million hryvnias as an entrepreneur. In other words, Kateryna Shevchyshena’s average monthly income was 400,000 hryvnias.

The woman runs her own Instagram page, where she describes herself as a psychologist and coach. Shevchyshena also states that she holds certificates in Tarot and Vedic numerology, transformational coaching, and is a certified NLP practitioner.

Photo: Kateryna Shevchyshena’s Instagram







In her posts, she offers, among other things, to help people discover the so-called ‘code of financial success’, claiming that ‘there is a single code in one’s date of birth that either attracts money or blocks it’.

Her page has an audience of around 1,500 followers, and her posts usually receive around ten likes. According to the price lists published on the page, the cost of the colonel’s wife’s services starts at relatively low amounts.

At the same time, Kateryna Shevchyshena is a candidate of legal sciences and, as journalists have noted, is engaged in academic work. On 28 April 2023, an article by Shevchyshena entitled "Certain Types of Fraudulent Schemes Involving Cryptocurrency", dedicated to crypto fraud, was published in a scientific collection by the Ministry of Internal Affairs. In it, Artem Shevchyshen’s wife highlights the most common cryptocurrency scams. One such scam involves social engineering.

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However, just six months after the article was published, Kateryna Shevchyshena became the face of the FANSEE financial project. As hromadske notes, it bears the hallmarks of a pyramid scheme. The only difference was that investments were to be made specifically in cryptocurrency. She was one of those promoting FANSEE.

The project was positioned as a social network for monetising content. Users of the platform were promised a stable income, whilst investors were offered the chance to invest cryptocurrency in exchange for internal tokens.

Photo: FANSEE post dated 3 December 2023

Investors were also promised high returns. One presentation claimed that an investment of $100,000 could turn into over $200,000 in annual income. FANSEE representatives also promised that investors would receive rewards for bringing in new members. The more new members they brought in, the greater the reward would be.

After some time, the FANSEE project ceased to exist. Investors told journalists that they were unable to recover their money. However, they did not report the matter to the police.

Comment from the Shevchyshen family

Journalists contacted Shevchyshena to seek comment on her involvement in the FANSEE project and her rapid rise as a numerology coach. However, she showed no desire to speak and blocked the journalists’ account.

Artem Shevchyshen declined to be interviewed by the media but sent a response to the request.

Hromadske added that the day before the article was published, Shevchyshen submitted a new declaration. In it, he stated that his family has been living in ‘Tetris Hall’ since the beginning of 2025.

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