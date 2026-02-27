Former head of State Health Service Isaienko reported suspicion of false declaration, - NABU

The former head of the State Service of Ukraine for Medicines and Drug Control, Roman Isaenko, was notified of suspicion of providing false information in his declarations.

This was reported by the press service of the NABU, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

The Bureau noted that the investigation was launched based on materials from a journalistic investigation by Bihus.Info.

"Holding a category "A" civil service position, the suspect did not disclose information about a residential building in the Kyiv region in his annual declarations for 2022–2024.

This property was purchased in January 2022 and registered in the name of the suspect's wife's parents. However, detectives found that the house was actually used by the official and his wife," the statement said.

At the beginning of 2026, the Bureau noted, the official was dismissed.

Qualification: Part 2 of Article 366-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

Read more: Former management of Frankivsk prosecutor’s office exposed for corruption: $100,000 for closing case – NABU

What is known about Isaenko?

In February 2025, Roman Isaenko became a subject of a Bihus.Info investigation.

The investigation revealed that the private laboratory Dobrobut-Lykilab, which almost immediately after registration began to receive massive orders for drug testing from the State Service of Ukraine for Medicines and Drug Control, was created by associates of the head of the State Service itself and a senior employee of the Security Service of Ukraine.

Searches

At the end of November 2025, it was reported that the NABU conducted searches at the main office of the State Service of Ukraine on Medicines and Drugs Control.

Later, the Cabinet of Ministers suspended Roman Isaenko from his duties as head of the State Service for Medicines and Drug Control.

Watch more: NABU has established which state agencies searched for data in registers and "Safe City" after start of Operation "Midas", - Zhelezniak. VIDEO