Businessman Krippa has become owner of more than 60 real estate properties in Dubai in recent years, - media

Ukrainian businessman Maksym Krippa may be one of the largest Ukrainian investors in Dubai real estate.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was written by "Slidstvo.Info."

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What is known?

According to the article, Krippa has become the owner of more than 60 properties in Dubai over the past few years. These include apartments, hotel rooms, and villas.

"According to the documents, some of these assets remain in his possession, while others may have been sold," the journalists note.

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Investments

The publication found that among the properties in which the businessman invested were the Address Harbour Point residential complex on the waterfront, Address Sky View opposite Burj Khalifa, The Palm Tower hotel, and Royal Atlantis Resort & Residences. The businessman invested in include the Address Harbour Point residential complex near the waterfront, Address Sky View opposite Burj Khalifa, The Palm Tower and Royal Atlantis Resort & Residences hotels on Palm Jumeirah Island, Palm Beach Towers, Boulevard Plaza Towers, Grande residential complex, FIVE LUXE hotel, and Vida Residences Dubai Marina.

The data is based on information from the Dubai Unlocked investigative project. It is based on large leaks of information from the Dubai Land Department and UAE public utilities companies.

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In recent years, the businessman has been actively investing in large real estate projects in Ukraine. He is associated with the Ukraine Hotel on Independence Square, the Parus Business Center, and the International Exhibition Center in Kyiv.

Deputy editor-in-chief of Ekonomichna Pravda Oleksandr Kolesnychenko said that at the beginning of his career, Krippa was involved in the gambling business.

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"The question here is not so much about specific properties or what he is investing in, but rather about the origin of the funds. Few people in Ukraine can afford to buy such properties and pay for them with real money," he explained.

"Several EP interlocutors in political circles said that, according to their information, Krippa may be acting as a "front" that invests money from several very influential representatives of the Ukrainian authorities in valuable assets," Kolesnychenko said earlier in his article.

Reaction from Krippa's press service

When asked about Dubai real estate, Kripka's press service confirmed that he does business in the United Arab Emirates, but refused to disclose details of the investments:

"Most investment initiatives and projects related to the Middle East region are in the stage of active development, strategic planning, and ongoing negotiations with international partners. Details of investment portfolios and financial indicators are subject to non-disclosure agreements (NDAs)."

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