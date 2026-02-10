Relatives of three prosecutors and former member of Vinnytsia MMC own elite apartments "Glacier" in Bukovel, - media

Among the investors in the luxury apartment complex "Glacier Premium Apartments" in Bukovel, which officially opened on the first day of 2026, there are many officials of various levels. In particular, relatives of three prosecutors, as well as close associates of a number of officials.

This is according to an investigation by Bihus.Info, as reported by Censor.NET.

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The "Glacier Premium Apartments" complex in Bukovel officially opened on 1 January this year. A large number of Ukrainian pop stars were invited to perform at the opening, including DOROFEEVA, Monatik, Parfeniuk, YAKTAK and the band TVORCHI. The evening was hosted by Hryhorii Reshetnik. The hotel complex positions itself as premium, with prices starting at $4,000 per square metre at the time of sale. Currently, all apartments from the developer have been sold out, so they can only be purchased on the secondary market.

Who are the owners

According to the investigation, members of the families of many officials were able to afford premium-class apartments. For example, journalists found relatives of three prosecutors here: the head of the Volyn Regional Prosecutor's Office, Oleksandr Syniuk, the prosecutor of the Vinnytsia Regional Prosecutor's Office, Oleh Mykhailyna, and the head of the Left Bank District Prosecutor's Office of Dnipro, Oleksandr Chechitko.

The investigation also features relatives of Vitalii Shevchuk, a member of the Kamianets-Podilskyi City Council of the VIII convocation, Vladyslav Falush, deputy head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional State Administration, former National Guard official Volodymyr Fedorovskyi, former NSDC and customs official Valerii Zhaldak, and Lutsk City Council official Yulia Solomko.

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More about the owners

Thus Syniuk's mother-in-law owns luxury apartments in the complex. Although the woman has never been involved in business, in 2023 she invested in 50 square metres of housing, which at market prices would cost at least $200,000, according to Bihus.Info.

In addition to his mother-in-law, the prosecutor's wife is also actively buying real estate in Bukovel. Oksana Syniuk now owns two apartments in the Hvoya and Escape City complexes, journalists said, adding that in total, the law enforcement officer's relatives have "bought up" about $500,000 worth of property in the resort since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion. Syniuk did not comment on this property to journalists.

The father of Oleh Mykhailyna, a prosecutor with the Vinnytsia Regional Prosecutor's Office, who has been heading the department for ensuring activities in the field of preventing and combating corruption for nine years, also invested in his own square metres in "Glacier" in 2023.

As of the date of signing the contract, the 30 square metres would cost 71-year-old Mykhailyna Sr. at least $130,000. Journalists were unable to contact the prosecutor.

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"The father-in-law of the head of the Left Bank District Prosecutor's Office of Dnipro, Oleksandr Chechitko, also has his own apartment in Glacier Premium Apartments. The man purchased 37 square metres last autumn. At market prices at the time, it would have cost $180,000," the investigation says.

Chechitko told journalists that he does not use this property, and that his father-in-law and mother-in-law have their own business and can afford such expensive purchases.

Wife of former MMC official

In addition, Bihus.Info stated that the wife of Yevhen Paziuk, a doctor and former member of the military medical commission in Vinnytsia, invested approximately $160,000 in the complex.

His official declarations did not indicate any corresponding savings. In a conversation with journalists, Paziuk explained that he did have savings, but he simply did not declare them. In addition, family money and a loan were allegedly also used for the expensive purchase.

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