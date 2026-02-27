Family of AFU Air Force logistics commander Ukrainets, detained on bribery charges, acquired $1 million in assets, Bihus.Info reports. VIDEO

The family of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Air Force Logistics Commander Colonel Andrii Ukrainets, who is suspected of corruption in the construction of aircraft shelters, has purchased real estate worth approximately $1 million in recent years.

This is stated in an investigation by Bihus.Info, Censor.NET reports.

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Ukrainets’ modest declaration

Journalists note that in the colonel’s official asset declaration, only an old Moskvich and a Volkswagen Passat are listed. As for housing, he declared an apartment in the Zhytomyr region and several land plots there.

At the same time, during the full-scale war, the colonel’s family acquired assets worth more than $1 million.

Read more: Commander of logistics of AFU’s Air Force and head of SSU in Zhytomyr region were caught taking $320,000 bribe. PHOTOS

The colonel's parents' assets

According to the journalists, a significant portion of the assets is registered to the colonel’s retired parents. In 2025, the official’s mother registered as an individual entrepreneur and almost immediately became the owner of apartments at the Bukovel ski resort, in the Mountain Residence complex. According to investigators, the purchase would have cost her approximately UAH 6.5 million.

The 72-year-old mother is also listed as the owner of a new house near Zhytomyr consisting of several buildings on a sizeable plot, as well as several apartments in Kyiv, including in the residential complexes Faina Town and Warsaw.

Before registering as an individual entrepreneur, the serviceman’s mother had never been engaged in business, Bihus.Info notes.

Read more: Commander of logistics of AF and head of SSU of Zhytomyr region will be asked to be arrested with bails of 320 thousand USD each, - PGO

Son's assets

The 26-year-old son of Ukrainets, Illia, who recently graduated from a medical institution and currently works as a doctor, also holds numerous assets. Registered in his name are an apartment in the Warsaw residential complex in Kyiv, houses and land plots in the Zhytomyr region, as well as parking spaces in a new residential complex near Zhytomyr.

According to journalists’ estimates, the value of the family property acquired in recent years may reach around $1 million.

See more: Commander of logistics of AFU’s Air Force and head of SSU in Zhytomyr region were caught taking $320,000 bribe. PHOTOS

More about the case

As a reminder, it was reported on February 25 that the Commander of Logistics of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Head of the SSU Department in the Zhytomyr region had been exposed for taking a $320,000 bribe.

Later, the Air Force logistics commander and the SSU chief in the Zhytomyr region were served with notices of suspicion in a bribery case.

T he Air Force launched an internal investigation.

he Air Force launched an internal investigation. Later, Air Force Logistics Commander Andrii Ukrainets was remanded in custody until April 25, with the option of posting bail set at UAH 7 million.

Read more: Family of head of Odesa Regional Prosecutor’s Office, Svatok, purchased two apartments and Range Rover at half price, - Bihus.Info. VIDEO