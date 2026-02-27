Commander of logistics of AF and head of SSU of Zhytomyr region will be asked to be arrested with bails of 320 thousand USD each, - PGO

In cases involving the embezzlement of budget funds for the construction of protective structures for aviation, the prosecutor will seek the arrest, with the possibility of bail set at 320 thousand USD, of Vladymyr Kompanichenko, head of the Security Service of Ukraine in the Zhytomyr region, and Andrii Ukraintsev, commander of logistics for the Ukrainian Air Force.

This was reported by the press secretary of the Prosecutor General's Office, Mariana Hayovska-Kovbasiuk, according to Censor.NET with a reference to Ukrinform.

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What is known?

"The prosecutor's office will request that the suspects be remanded in custody with the alternative of posting bail in the amount $320,000 in hryvnia equivalent for each," she said.

Read more: Air Force logistics commander and head of SSU in Zhytomyr region served suspicion notices in bribery case

More about the case

We would like to remind you that on February 25, it was reported that the logistics commander of the Ukrainian Air Force, a colonel, and the head of the Security Service of Ukraine in the Zhytomyr region were caught taking a bribe of $320,000.

Later, the commander of logistics for the Air Force and the head of the Security Service of Ukraine in the Zhytomyr region were informed of suspicions of bribery.

The Air Force has launched an official investigation.

See more: Commander of logistics of AFU’s Air Force and head of SSU in Zhytomyr region were caught taking $320,000 bribe. PHOTOS