Commander of logistics of AFU’s Air Force and head of SSU in Zhytomyr region were caught taking $320,000 bribe. PHOTOS

The commander of logistics for the Ukrainian Air Force, a colonel, and the head of the Security Service of Ukraine in the Zhytomyr region were caught taking a bribe of $320,000.

This was reported by MP Oleksii Honcharenko, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

According to the parliamentarian, the individuals in question are Andrii Ukrainskyi and Volodymyr Kompanichenko.

"According to the investigation, they organised the embezzlement of funds for the construction of protective structures for airfields. That is, money that was supposed to go to defence!" Honcharenko said.

The information was later confirmed by Prosecutor General Kravchenko.

The essence of the case

In May 2025, a decision was made to allocate 1.4 billion hryvnias for the construction of prefabricated arch structures.

"Inspections by the SSU's Military Counterintelligence Department revealed serious violations: the projects did not meet safety requirements, the structures did not provide adequate protection for aviation, and the cost of the work was significantly overestimated.



Despite this, advance payments under the contracts began to be transferred.



In order to conceal the embezzlement of budget funds and stop the inspections, the logistics commander appealed to the head of the SSU in one of the regions, asking him to "assist" in bribing the military counterintelligence leadership. The latter agreed and acted as a "guarantor" of the "deal" because he personally involved one of the contractors in the scheme," the statement said.

Thus, in order to avoid responsibility and ensure non-interference in the audit process, officials offered to transfer about 13 million hryvnias (1% of the funding for the facilities) to conceal the embezzlement of budget funds. It was also planned to involve "loyal" auditors to prepare fictitious conclusions about the quality of construction.

On 25 February, during an attempt to transfer illegal benefits, the participants in the scheme were caught red-handed. 320,000 US dollars were seized.











Details from the SSU

The Security Service noted that the exposure took place with the assistance of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Currently, officials are preparing a notice of suspicion under Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (appropriation, embezzlement, or acquisition of property through abuse of official position).











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