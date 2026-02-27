AFU Air Force logistics commander Ukrainets remanded in custody for two months: bail set at UAH 7 million

A preventive measure has been chosen for Air Force logistics commander Andrii Ukrainets in the form of detention until April 25, with the option of posting bail set at UAH 7 million.

This was reported by Suspilne from the courtroom, Censor.NET informs.

Preventive measure chosen

The suspect will remain in custody until April 25, with the option of posting bail in the amount of UAH 7 million.

If bail is posted, Ukrainets has been barred, among other things, from communicating with another defendant in the case, head of the SSU Directorate in Zhytomyr region Volodymyr Kompanychenko.

Earlier, it was reported that the High Anti-Corruption Court had chosen a preventive measure for the head of the SSU department in Zhytomyr region, Volodymyr Kompanichenko, in a case involving the embezzlement of budget funds for the construction of protective structures for aircraft.

See more: Commander of logistics of AFU’s Air Force and head of SSU in Zhytomyr region were caught taking $320,000 bribe. PHOTOS

More about the case

As a reminder, it was reported on February 25 that the Commander of Logistics of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Head of the SSU Department in the Zhytomyr region had been exposed for taking a $320,000 bribe.

Later, the Air Force logistics commander and the SSU chief in the Zhytomyr region were served with notices of suspicion in a bribery case.

The Air Force launched an internal investigation.

Read more: 60 days in custody with bail set at UAH 6.9 million: preventive measure chosen for SSU chief in Zhytomyr region Kompanychenko