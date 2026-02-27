ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
6914 visitors online
News Corruption in defence
4 822 23

AFU Air Force logistics commander Ukrainets remanded in custody for two months: bail set at UAH 7 million

Court remands Air Force logistics commander in custody

A preventive measure has been chosen for Air Force logistics commander Andrii Ukrainets in the form of detention until April 25, with the option of posting bail set at UAH 7 million.

This was reported by Suspilne from the courtroom, Censor.NET informs.

Preventive measure chosen

The suspect will remain in custody until April 25, with the option of posting bail in the amount of UAH 7 million.

If bail is posted, Ukrainets has been barred, among other things, from communicating with another defendant in the case, head of the SSU Directorate in Zhytomyr region Volodymyr Kompanychenko.

  • Earlier, it was reported that the High Anti-Corruption Court had chosen a preventive measure for the head of the SSU department in Zhytomyr region, Volodymyr Kompanichenko, in a case involving the embezzlement of budget funds for the construction of protective structures for aircraft.

See more: Commander of logistics of AFU’s Air Force and head of SSU in Zhytomyr region were caught taking $320,000 bribe. PHOTOS

More about the case

Read more: 60 days in custody with bail set at UAH 6.9 million: preventive measure chosen for SSU chief in Zhytomyr region Kompanychenko

Author: 

corruption (919) pretrial restriction (175) Air forces (2023)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 