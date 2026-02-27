60 days in custody with bail set at UAH 6.9 million: preventive measure chosen for SSU chief in Zhytomyr region Kompanychenko

The High Anti-Corruption Court has chosen a preventive measure for Volodymyr Kompanychenko, head of the SSU (Security Service of Ukraine) Directorate in Zhytomyr region, in a case involving the embezzlement of budget funds during the construction of protective structures for aircraft.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Radio Svoboda.

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Preventive measure

As noted, Kompanychenko was remanded in custody for 60 days with the alternative of bail exceeding UAH 6.9 million.

It is reported that the suspect declined to comment on the accusations. His defense also refused to comment.

Read more: Commander of logistics of AF and head of SSU of Zhytomyr region will be asked to be arrested with bails of 320 thousand USD each, - PGO

More about the case

It was previously reported on February 25 that the Commander of Logistics of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Head of the SSU Department in the Zhytomyr region had been exposed for taking a $320,000 bribe.

Later, the Air Force logistics commander and the SSU chief in the Zhytomyr region were served with notices of suspicion in a bribery case.

T he Air Force launched an internal investigation.

Read more: Air Force logistics commander and head of SSU in Zhytomyr region served suspicion notices in bribery case