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60 days in custody with bail set at UAH 6.9 million: preventive measure chosen for SSU chief in Zhytomyr region Kompanychenko

Court remands SBU chief in Zhytomyr region in custody

The High Anti-Corruption Court has chosen a preventive measure for Volodymyr Kompanychenko, head of the SSU (Security Service of Ukraine) Directorate in Zhytomyr region, in a case involving the embezzlement of budget funds during the construction of protective structures for aircraft.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Radio Svoboda.

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Preventive measure

As noted, Kompanychenko was remanded in custody for 60 days with the alternative of bail exceeding UAH 6.9 million.

It is reported that the suspect declined to comment on the accusations. His defense also refused to comment.

Read more: Commander of logistics of AF and head of SSU of Zhytomyr region will be asked to be arrested with bails of 320 thousand USD each, - PGO

More about the case

Read more: Air Force logistics commander and head of SSU in Zhytomyr region served suspicion notices in bribery case

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corruption (919) Security Service of Ukraine (3763) Zhytomyr region (197)
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