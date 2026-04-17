US will defend Europe in case of Russian aggression, - Estonian Defense Minister Pevkur

Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur has no doubt that the United States will help defend European countries in the event of a Russian attack.

This was reported by Censor.NET with refeerence to Reuters.

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At the same time, he noted that Europe is not ready to stand up to Moscow on its own.

Pevkur compared the current tensions within NATO to a long-term marriage: "There's no such thing as 50 years of smooth sailing. You have disagreements and problems, and you need to resolve them."

Read more: This year NATO members are to provide Ukraine with $60 billion in military aid, Rutte says

The minister also believes that NATO needs to invest more in defense.

He said that the U.S. needs Europe for its military needs just as much as Europe needs the U.S., so "I don't believe NATO will fall apart."

The Defense Minister noted that most NATO members are not complying with the agreement to increase their defense spending to at least 5% of GDP.

Estonia is set to spend 5.1% of its GDP this year, which is one of the highest figures in NATO.

Read more: NATO Secretary General Rutte will attend Ramstein meeting in Germany on 15 April