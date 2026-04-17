U.S. has extended ban on Russian ships entering U.S. ports for another year

The United States has extended for another year the state of emergency restricting the berthing and movement of vessels linked to Russia in U.S. ports.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the U.S. Federal Register.

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Details

"The policies and actions of the Government of the Russian Federation continue to constitute a national emergency by reason of a disturbance or threatened disturbance of international relations of the United States," the document states.

Thus, Donald Trump extended the one additional year the "national emergency with respect to the Russian Federation and the emergency authority relating to the regulation of the anchorage and movement of Russian-affiliated vessels to United States ports."

It is known that this regime was introduced on April 21, 2022, by Trump’s predecessor, Joe Biden.

He also authorized the Secretary of Homeland Security to regulate the berthing and movement of vessels associated with Russia.

Read more: U.S. has reinstated sanctions against Russian oil, - Politico

What led up to this?

The US Department of the Treasury announced the removal of a number of individuals and entities from the sanctions list linked to Russia.

The United States has issued a 30-day licence allowing countries to purchase Russian oil and petroleum products that are subject to sanctions and are currently on tankers at sea. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent described this move as a measure to stabilise global energy markets, which have been unsettled by the war with Iran.

U.S. sanctions against Russian oil have gone back into effect after the Trump administration decided this weekend not to extend the waiver that had been granted due to the war with Iran.

Read more: Temporary easing of sanctions brought Russia about $2 billion, - Bessent