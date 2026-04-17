Trump on war in Ukraine: We are very focused on Iran right now

U.S. President Donald Trump said that the U.S. is currently focused on Iran, not on the war in Ukraine.

He stated this during a conversation with journalists, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"Ukraine is moving forward. To be honest, I would like to see them come to an understanding. Many people are dying in Ukraine. We'll see what happens," the U.S. leader said.

At the same time, Trump stated that the United States is currently focused on Iran.

"Something is happening there (in Ukraine. — Ed.), but we are so focused on Iran right now that we need to wrap this up. And I think we're going to do something very important," he added.

Read more: "Open Fuckin’ strait, you crazy bastards": Trump threatens Iran with new strikes

What happened before?

As a reminder, Trump previously described the Russian Federation's massive attack on Ukraine on the night of April 16 as "horrific."

Read more: US warns Europe of delays in arms deliveries due to stock shortages