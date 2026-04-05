"Open Fuckin’ strait, you crazy bastards": Trump threatens Iran with new strikes

U.S. President Donald Trump has once again threatened Iran with new strikes, calling for the opening of the Strait of Hormuz.

He wrote about this on his social media account Truth Social, according to Censor.NET.

"On Tuesday, Iran will have a 'power plant day' and a 'bridge day'—all in one. Nothing like this has ever happened before!!! Open the Fuckin' strait, you crazy bastards, or you'll live in Hell," reads Trump's post.

Read more: Iran has partially reopened Strait of Hormuz to ships carrying "essential goods", — CNN

What happened before?