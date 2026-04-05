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News Trump statements Closure of the Strait of Hormuz by Iran
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"Open Fuckin’ strait, you crazy bastards": Trump threatens Iran with new strikes

Trump has once again threatened Iran with strikes

U.S. President Donald Trump has once again threatened Iran with new strikes, calling for the opening of the Strait of Hormuz.

He wrote about this on his social media account Truth Social, according to Censor.NET.

"On Tuesday, Iran will have a 'power plant day' and a 'bridge day'—all in one. Nothing like this has ever happened before!!! Open the Fuckin' strait, you crazy bastards, or you'll live in Hell," reads Trump's post.

Трамп погрожує ударами Ірану

Read more: Iran has partially reopened Strait of Hormuz to ships carrying "essential goods", — CNN

What happened before?

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Iran (822) Donald Trump (3037) Hormuz Strait (67)
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