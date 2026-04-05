"Open Fuckin’ strait, you crazy bastards": Trump threatens Iran with new strikes
U.S. President Donald Trump has once again threatened Iran with new strikes, calling for the opening of the Strait of Hormuz.
He wrote about this on his social media account Truth Social, according to Censor.NET.
"On Tuesday, Iran will have a 'power plant day' and a 'bridge day'—all in one. Nothing like this has ever happened before!!! Open the Fuckin' strait, you crazy bastards, or you'll live in Hell," reads Trump's post.
What happened before?
- Earlier, President Trump stated that the U.S. plans to launch "extremely powerful strikes" against Iran within two to three weeks.
- The U.S. leader also threatened Iran with strikes on bridges and power plants.
- On April 4, U.S. President Donald Trump stated that Iran had two days left to reach an agreement with the United States.
- In response to threats from U.S. President Donald Trump, Iranian military officials warned the U.S. and Israel of a possible "hellish" retaliation should the conflict escalate.
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