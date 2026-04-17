Peace talks have reached dead end, Ukraine is waiting for US delegation, - Sybiha

Peace efforts are currently at a standstill, but Ukraine continues its diplomatic efforts to bring the war to an end.

According to Censor.NET, citing Interfax-Ukraine, this was stated by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sibiha.

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"Yes, one could say that we have ‘stalled’ in our peace efforts, unfortunately. So, in any case, we need to continue these efforts to bring this war to an end. It is in our interest," he said during a public discussion at the ADF-Talks at the Antalya Diplomatic Forum.

Sibiga emphasized that, in his view, it is diplomatic efforts that can yield tangible results in resolving the conflict.

"Due to the situation in the Middle East, there appears to be a delay in the peace talks. But we are in constant contact," the minister noted.

The American delegation's expectations

The foreign minister confirmed that Ukraine is awaiting a visit from the U.S. negotiating team to discuss next steps.

"We are awaiting a visit from the U.S. negotiating team to Ukraine to discuss how to proceed," he said.

At the same time, he emphasized that Ukraine and the United States are in constant contact regarding the peace process.

Read more: Austria joins creation of special tribunal against Russian Federation, - Sybiha

Position on pressure on Russia

Separately, Sibiga emphasized the need to increase pressure on Russia.

"No illusions. No false hopes. Only decisive action. Putin’s regime must realize the consequences of abandoning a constructive stance. As I have already noted, we are ready for a ceasefire," he said.

The minister added that Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin must acknowledge that it is impossible to achieve his goals on the battlefield.