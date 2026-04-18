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News U.S. sanctions against Russia Russian oil exports
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US lifts sanctions on Russian oil for 30 days

US lifts restrictions on Russian oil for 30 days

The US Treasury Department has granted a licence permitting the purchase of Russian oil and petroleum products by sea for a period of 30 days, despite previous statements.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a press release fromthe US Treasury Department

 "The Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) of the US Treasury Department is issuing General Licence No. 134B ‘Authorising the supply and sale of crude oil and petroleum products of Russian origin loaded onto vessels as of 17 April 2026’," the statement notes.

What led up to this?

Read also on Censor.NET: US extends ban on Russian ships entering US ports for one year

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oil (417) Russia (14048) sanctions (2472) Ministry of Finance of the USA (34)
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