Gunman killed in Kyiv was born in Moscow, — Kravchenko. PHOTO

The man who opened fire in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv, took hostages, and was killed was born in Moscow.

This was reported by Ukraine's Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known

"In the Holosiivskyi district of the capital, a 58-year-old native of Moscow opened fire, killing four people, after which he barricaded himself inside a supermarket and took hostages," the report states.

According to preliminary reports, he used an automatic weapon. At the same time, a fire broke out in the apartment where the attacker was registered.



The shooter was neutralized during a raid by the KORD special forces unit.



Information regarding the victims is currently being verified. Details and circumstances to follow.

Later, the prosecutor general reported that there were five fatalities (four on the street and one inside the supermarket).

Read more: It is immoral and dangerous to delay aid to Ukraine and sanctions against Russia after night attack, - Sybiha

What is known

Earlier reports indicated that an unknown individual opened fire on people in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv. According to the latest information, there are no known fatalities, but ten people have been hospitalized.