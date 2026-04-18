Four people have been injured as result of enemy attacks in Sumy region

Today, April 18, Russian forces carried out strikes on populated areas in the Sumy region, resulting in casualties.

This was reported by Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

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Victims

As reported, four residents of the Sumy region were injured as a result of enemy attacks.

Two men, aged 51 and 73, sought medical attention following a mortar attack on the Seredyna-Buda community. They received the necessary treatment and will continue their recovery on an outpatient basis.

Two more men, aged 51 and 34, were injured in the attack on a critical infrastructure facility in the Sumy district. They are currently receiving medical treatment.

What led up to

It was previously reported that Russian occupiers launched a targeted strike on a fire station in the Sumy region, damaging the building and equipment

See more: Enemy strikes minibus in Nikopol district with drone: 4 people injured, including child. PHOTO