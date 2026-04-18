Enemy strikes minibus in Nikopol district with drone: 4 people injured, including child. PHOTO

Today, 18 April 2026, Russian forces struck a passenger minibus in the Pokrovske community in the Nikopol district with an FPV drone.

This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

There are casualties

According to the Regional Military Administration, the injured include a 65-year-old driver and three passengers – a 14-year-old boy and two women aged 73 and 82.

See more: Russian forces struck car in Dnipropetrovsk region with FPV drone: one man killed, five injured (updated). PHOTO

"One woman has been hospitalised. The child will receive outpatient treatment after receiving medical assistance," the statement said.

No further information regarding the enemy attack is available at this time.