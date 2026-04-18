Enemy strikes minibus in Nikopol district with drone: 4 people injured, including child. PHOTO
Today, 18 April 2026, Russian forces struck a passenger minibus in the Pokrovske community in the Nikopol district with an FPV drone.
This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, according to Censor.NET.
There are casualties
According to the Regional Military Administration, the injured include a 65-year-old driver and three passengers – a 14-year-old boy and two women aged 73 and 82.
"One woman has been hospitalised. The child will receive outpatient treatment after receiving medical assistance," the statement said.
No further information regarding the enemy attack is available at this time.
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