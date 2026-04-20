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News Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 1,319,270 people (+1,050 per day), 11,884 tanks, 40,396 artillery systems, and 24,422 armoured vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukrainian defense forces have eliminated 1,319,270 Russian invaders.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Losses of the Russian army

Thus, the enemy’s total combat losses from February 24, 2022, to April 20, 2026, are estimated to be:

  • personnel – approximately 1,319,270 (+1,050)
  • tanks – 11,884 (+2)
  • armored fighting vehicles – 24,422 (+2)
  • artillery systems – 40,396 (+72)
  • MLRS – 1,748 (+0) units
  • air defense systems – 1,350 (+1) units
  • aircraft – 435 (+0) units
  • helicopters – 350 (+0) units
  • UAVs of operational and tactical level – 248,558 (+1,427) units
  • cruise missiles – 4,549 (+0) units
  • ships / boats – 33 (+0) units
  • submarines – 2 (+0) units
  • vehicles and tankers – 90,571 (+174) units
  • special equipment – 4,132 (+1) units

Watch more: Occupier was reduced to tatters by hit from FPV drone: pilots of 414th "Madiar’s Birds" Brigade. VIDEO

Понад 1,3 млн: актуальні втрати армії РФ на 20 квітня

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