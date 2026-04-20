Attack on Dnipro on April 16: death toll rises to 6

The death toll from last week’s Russian strike on Dnipro has risen to six.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration.

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"A 50-year-old man who sustained severe injuries during an enemy attack on Dnipro has died in the hospital. In total, that strike claimed the lives of six men," the statement reads.

Condition of the injured

According to Hanzha, 31 people wounded in attacks on the city over the past week remain in medical facilities. Seven of them are in critical condition.

Massive shelling on April 16

On the night of April 16, 2026, Russian forces carried out a combined attack on Ukrainian territory using missiles and strike drones. Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipro, Kharkiv, and other regions came under fire.

In Dnipro, the enemy targeted residential neighborhoods. Residential buildings, garages, and cars were on fire. An educational institution was damaged.

Read more: Russians strike Dnipropetrovsk region more than 40 times: one person killed, 12 injured