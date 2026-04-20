In the parliamentary elections in Bulgaria on April 19, the party of the pro-Russian former president, "Progressive Bulgaria," emerged victorious. The party received 44.59% of the vote.

This became clear from the election results, reports Bulgaria's public broadcaster B.TV, according to Censor.NET.

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Election Results

With 44.59% of the vote, the "Progressive Bulgaria" party led by former President Rumen Radev has won the election. As a result, it has secured a majority in parliament (the National Assembly)—130 seats out of 240.

In second place is the GERB party with 13.38% of the vote and 39 seats in the National Assembly, while in third place is "We Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria" with 12.61% of the vote and 37 seats in parliament.

The liberal "DPS—Movement for Rights and Freedoms" also won seats in the Bulgarian National Assembly with 7.12% of the vote and 21 seats, as did the pro-Russian "Revival" party, which received 4.25% of the vote and 13 seats.

Radev himself thanked all the citizens who supported him, as well as the Ministry of Internal Affairs personnel who fought against the fraud.

"We would like to thank the people on the committees and in the agencies who organized these elections, and especially the Ministry of Internal Affairs, which has made great efforts to combat the shameful practice of 'vote buying' in Bulgaria," he wrote.

The current election marks the eighth parliamentary election held in Bulgaria over the past five years.

What is known about Rumen Radev?

Radev is a Bulgarian politician who served as President of Bulgaria from January 22, 2017, to January 20, 2026.

A former military pilot, he is known for his critical stance on sanctions against Russia and his skepticism regarding military aid to Ukraine, which has led some to compare him to Viktor Orbán.