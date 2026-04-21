Russian strikes have caused power outages in five regions, - Ministry of Energy

Due to shelling of energy infrastructure facilities, some consumers in the Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv regions are temporarily without power.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press centre of the Ministry of Energy.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Recovery forecasts

As noted, power engineers are currently working around the clock to restore power to all customers as soon as possible. Restoration work is ongoing 24 hours a day.

Read more: Russian strikes have caused power outages in 7 regions, - Ministry of Energy

"Due to inclement weather, seven settlements in the Dnipropetrovsk region remain without power. Repair crews are working to restore service," the statement reads.

Power outages

No power restrictions are expected today. Please check the official websites of your regional power companies for any updates regarding power supply.

"We ask consumers, if possible, to use electricity sparingly in the evening hours—from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. This helps reduce the load on the grid," the Ministry of Energy emphasized.

Read more: Chernihiv TTP temporarily suspended operations after massive Russian attack