Occupiers launched massive attack on Hlukhiv: two people injured, large fire broke out
Russian troops launched a massive attack on Hlukhiv in the Sumy region, leaving two people injured.
This was reported by the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.
- Russian troops launched a massive attack on Hlukhiv; two people were injured.
- A large fire broke out in a residential area, engulfing homes and outbuildings.
As noted, due to the risk of renewed shelling, rescue workers were forced to repeatedly halt their work and take cover.
Despite the danger, the fire was completely extinguished.
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