Resident of Kyiv region came across ’Shahed’ missile in field

In the Brovary District of the Kyiv region, a local resident discovered the dangerous wreckage of an enemy drone in a field.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported in a post on Telegram by Anatolii Shchadilo, the head of the Kyiv Regional Police. Special forces arrived at the scene promptly.

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Law enforcement officials determined that the object found was the warhead of a kamikaze drone. It posed a real threat to human life and health, as it could have detonated at any moment. Bomb disposal experts promptly carried out the necessary procedures and destroyed the dangerous object.

"During the inspection, the combat unit of an enemy UAV was discovered, which posed a threat to human life and health," Shchadilo said.

Bomb disposal experts defused the dangerous object

After receiving a report from a local resident, bomb disposal experts arrived at the scene. They identified the object as a component of a Shahed-136 strike drone, a type actively used by Russia in attacks on Ukraine.

Thanks to the coordinated efforts of the bomb disposal experts, the explosive device was safely defused. This prevented any potential casualties or damage.

Residents are urged to exercise caution

Law enforcement officials emphasize that such incidents are not uncommon in the Kyiv region. Citizens are urged not to touch suspicious objects and to immediately report them to emergency services.

It is specifically emphasized that even fragments of drones may contain explosive components. Therefore, any attempt to inspect or move such objects on your own could have tragic consequences.