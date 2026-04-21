Twenty-two newly appointed judges took oath of office in presence of Zelenskyy

A swearing-in ceremony for newly appointed judges was held in Kyiv with the president in attendance.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a statement from the Office of the President of Ukraine.

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The judges are taking office

A total of 22 judges from various courts took the oath. Among them were representatives of local general, commercial, and appellate courts. The new judges will serve in various regions of the country, including Kyiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, and other regions.

This ensures the renewal of personnel in the judicial system.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated the judges on their appointment and emphasized the importance of their work for society.

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"People recognize justice not years later, but precisely when it is most needed. Please don't miss this opportunity," the head of state emphasized.

Taking the oath is a prerequisite for assuming the duties of a judge. Afterward, they may administer justice only after being appointed to the court’s staff and completing the necessary training.