Russia attacks Ukraine with strike drones (updated)

Russia continues to attack Ukraine with strike drones.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Movement of enemy drones

At 5:46 p.m. - UAVs were reported in the northern Chernihiv region, heading southwest.

At 6:47 p.m. - UAVs were heading toward Kharkiv from the north.

At 8:51 p.m. - UAVs were heading toward Kryvyi Rih.

Updated information

At 9:39 p.m. - Guided aerial bombs were launched in the Sumy region.

Updated information

At 9:53 p.m. - Enemy UAVs were spotted in eastern Sumy region, heading west.

At 10:40 p.m. - Guided aerial bombs were launched in Zaporizhzhia region.

During an air raid alert, stay in safe places!

Earlier, we reported that 15 people, including three children, were injured in Russia’s overnight strike on Sumy.

See more: Consequences of enemy attack on Sumy: 15 casualties, including 3 children (updated). PHOTOS