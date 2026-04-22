Law enforcement officers tried several times to request extradition of leader of "Khimprom", - National Police

Law enforcement officials have attempted on several occasions to seek the extradition of the leader of the "Khimprom" drug cartel.

This was stated during a briefing by Maksym Tsutsikiridze, head of the National Police’s Main Investigation Department, according to Censor.NET.

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"We've tried several times, since he's been on an international wanted list since 2019. The Interpol red notice is still in effect and is listed in the relevant database."

"As for the new charges against him, it is a rather meticulous process that must go through the Office of the Prosecutor General and the Interpol Records Control Commission. We are currently submitting this information," he said.

Read: "Khimprom" Drug Syndicate: Law Enforcement Seizes Goods Worth Over 75 Million Hryvnias

According to Tsutsikiridze, they have contacted the countries where the leader of "Khimprom" is located on several occasions.

"At the same time, these countries replied, 'Give us a specific location or address, and then we'll find him,'" he added.

National Police Chief Ivan Vyhovsky reported that the leader of "Khimprom" goes by the nickname "The Mexican" and is a Russian citizen. He is currently in Mexico.