Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni responded to criticism directed at her by Russian propagandist Vladimir Solovyov and stated that she is guided solely by Italy's interests.

Meloni wrote about this on social media platform X, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

What did Meloni say?

"By nature, a zealous propagandist for the regime cannot lecture anyone on consistency or freedom. But these caricatures certainly won’t make us change course. Unlike others, we have no strings attached, we have no masters, and we do not follow orders. We have only one compass: the interests of Italy. And we will continue to follow it with pride, in defiance of propagandists from all corners of the world."

What happened before?