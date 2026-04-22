Meloni replied to Solovyov: I have no masters
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni responded to criticism directed at her by Russian propagandist Vladimir Solovyov and stated that she is guided solely by Italy's interests.
Meloni wrote about this on social media platform X, according to Censor.NET.
What did Meloni say?
"By nature, a zealous propagandist for the regime cannot lecture anyone on consistency or freedom. But these caricatures certainly won’t make us change course. Unlike others, we have no strings attached, we have no masters, and we do not follow orders. We have only one compass: the interests of Italy. And we will continue to follow it with pride, in defiance of propagandists from all corners of the world."
What happened before?
- As a reminder, Solovyov, on his show, called Meloni a "fascist scum" and a "bitch."
- Italy summoned the Russian ambassador after Vladimir Solovyov insulted Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on live television.
- Rome called such statements unacceptable and lodged an official protest with the Russian side.
- The Russian ambassador responded to the scandal involving Solovyov and Meloni and blamed Zelenskyy for everything.
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