Due to Russian strikes, there are power outages in 4 regions, most difficult situation in Sumy region, - Ministry of Energy
As a result of shelling of energy infrastructure facilities, some consumers in the Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kharkiv regions are temporarily without power. The situation is currently most critical in the Sumy region, where the largest number of consumers have lost power due to damage to energy infrastructure.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the Ministry of Energy.
Forecasts for recovery
As noted, utility workers are working around the clock to restore power to all customers as quickly as possible. Restoration efforts are ongoing 24 hours a day.
"No power restrictions are expected today. Please check the official websites of your regional power companies for any updates regarding power supply," the statement reads.
"We ask consumers to use electricity sparingly during the evening hours—from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.—whenever possible. This helps reduce the load on the grid," the Ministry of Energy emphasizes.
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