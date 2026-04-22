Representative of "Eurosolidarity" took part in telethon for first time
From April 13 to 19, a representative of the "European Solidarity" faction appeared on the "United News" telethon for the first time (excluding slots on Channel One of Suspilne, when it was still part of the telethon).
This is evidenced by monitoring by "Detector Media," reports Censor.NET.
Who exactly was invited?
As noted, the "1+1" channel aired an interview with Ivanna Klympush-Tsyntsadze, who serves as chair of the Verkhovna Rada's European Integration Committee. The segment was produced by the "Rada" television channel.
Who else was invited?
In total, during the reporting week, members of parliament were invited to appear on the telethon nine times, with representatives of "Servant of the People" receiving seven of those invitations.
A representative of the "Voice" faction and a representative of "European Solidarity" each appeared on the program once. The only opposition faction not represented in the telethon during the reporting week was "Batkivshchyna."
In addition, the Office of the President had only 8 minutes of airtime on the telethon this week. Presidential Office adviser Serhii Leshchenko appeared on the channel "We-Ukraine."
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