Telethon "United News": 96% pro-government versus 4% opposition in February, – "Detector Media"

In February, government representatives accounted for 96% of the airtime during the telethon, whilst the opposition received only 4% of the airtime.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by "Detector Media," citing the results of its monthly monitoring

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"Representatives of the ‘Servant of the People’ parliamentary faction, the Office of the President and the Cabinet of Ministers appeared on the telethon 44 times, while the opposition appeared twice," the report states.

Furthermore, among the government guests, representatives of "Servant of the People" were given the floor most often (28 appearances), followed by the Office of the President (10) and the Cabinet of Ministers (6).

Among the opposition forces, one guest was from the "Voice" party and one guest was the non-affiliated Deputy Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada. Previously, the most popular opposition political force on "United News" was "Batkivshchyna", but after the opening of a criminal case against Yulia Tymoshenko, its representatives disappeared from "United News" broadcasts.

"Representatives of 'European Solidarity’, ‘Batkivshchyna’ and the ‘Dovira’ parliamentary group were not on air in February," noted "Detector Media."

The "United News" telethon: what is known?

The "United News" telethon is a joint news project by Ukrainian TV channels, which has been running since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022. It began on 24 February 2022. Leading Ukrainian media groups are taking part in the telethon.

Key funding details for 2026:

"United News": Over 1.5 billion UAH. Some sources indicate 738 million UAH for content production, which is in line with the previous year’s level.

TV channel "Rada": Around 80–100 million UAH.

Read more: Format of "United News" telethon needs to be changed in event of elections, - CEC